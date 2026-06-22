LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- A Central Minnesota town will start to build momentum for a milestone anniversary this week. The Morrison County Historical Society is hosting a Charles Lindbergh exhibit at the Morrison County Fair from Thursday through Sunday.

Lindbergh's famous flight took 33 hours, 30 minutes, and about 30 seconds.

The Society's Mike Worcester says they want to build up steam for the 100th Anniversary of Lindbergh's trans-Atlantic flight in 2027:

"We're covering the flight, we're covering his boyhood here in Little Falls, and we're covering kind of his legacy, both good and bad, in terms of what Lindbergh left behind here and his legacy into aviation also, which is very important, I think a hundred years out, a lot of folks don't realize and understand just how impactful he was."

The display will include items from both the historical society's and private collections for people to see.

Get our free mobile app

Worcester says they will have a lot of interesting information people may not know about Lindbergh and his family:

"A lot of people may not know this that the state park isn't named for the aviator it's named for the aviator's father who was a local attorney and land dealer and multi-term congressperson back in the early part of the 20th Century so that family name in general is very tied to here but again there's a lot of folks that don't understand that and don't know about that legacy."

Worcester says the Historical Society's goal is to help people make the connection between the Lindbergh family and Little Falls.

Lindbergh's dad was a U.S. Congressman for 10 years for the 6th District.

The display will be located just inside the main fair entrance. The Morrison County Fair runs from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. It is free to attend, but there is a $3 cost for parking per vehicle.

Hudson Archive, Getty Images Hudson Archive, Getty Images

Little Falls Arts & Crafts Show The Little Falls Arts & Crafts show is one of the last big events of the summer. The show continues to draw people in from around the state and crafters from across the country. Check out these photos from its 51st year. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

The Little Falls Dam Looks Totally Different July 2020 Compared to July 2021