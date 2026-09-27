ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Muddy paws and damp fur couldn't stop pets and their people from taking part in an annual event this weekend. The Tri-County Humane Society held its 38th Annual Companion Walk, or Woofstock, at Wilson Park on Saturday.

Marketing and Communications Manager Kate Kompas says all the rain didn't seem to bother the people attending:

"We're still having a lot of fun. I mean, we're here for a great cause. We cannot control the weather, unfortunately, yet that's a goal one day, but we still hope to see a lot of dogs and a lot of people out here; the dogs just might be a little muddier than normal."

In addition to the walk, there was a vendor market, arts and crafts, live music, and carnival-style games.

Woofstock is a big fundraising event for the humane society

The humane society hoped to raise around $50,000 through the event. Kompas says the most important thing is that they deliver for the animals:

"It goes to just basically about everything: medical care for the animals, specialized care, feeding them, taking care of any above-and-beyond medical cases. I mean every animal we get in we spay, neuter, we microchip, we vaccinate. That all costs money, and events like this help offset some of our costs."

She says the Companion Walk, or Woofstock, has become a family tradition for a lot of people and their pets, and they look forward to it every year. The Companion Walk ran from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. Check out some photos from Woofstock below.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

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Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

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