Tri-County Humane Society’s Woofstock A Paw Raising Success
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Tri-County Humane Society's (TCHS) 2024 annual companion walk fundraiser was a great success. The companion walk took place on September 7th and raised over $38,000.
The theme this year was Woofstock a play on words from the 60's music festival Woodstock and in addition to the walk, there was a low-cost microchip clinic, vendors and exhibitors, and a costume contest for pets.
TCHS says the funds will help support shelter operations and they take in about 5,000 animals annually that need medical attention and basic care. The Tri-County Humane Society is celebrating 50 years of serving pets and people in 2024.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- A Pillar Of Little Falls Community Celebrates 120th Anniversary
- Tri-County Humane Society’s Companion Walk A Howling Good Time
- Como Park Zoo Announces Historic Two New Additions
- Rocori Students Unlock History As They Bring A Park Back To Life
- Sartell Coach Making Wheels On The Bus Go Round & Round
- Red Truck Ice Cream Rolls Into The Hearts Of Cold Spring
LOOK: The most popular dog breeds in America
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: Can you tell the difference between these common pets?
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
LOOK: The most popular dog names of 2022 in every state
Gallery Credit: Amber Spencer-Knowles