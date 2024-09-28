Tri-County Humane Society&#8217;s Woofstock A Paw Raising Success

Tri-County Humane Society’s Woofstock A Paw Raising Success

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Tri-County Humane Society's (TCHS) 2024 annual companion walk fundraiser was a great success. The companion walk took place on September 7th and raised over $38,000.

The theme this year was Woofstock a play on words from the 60's music festival Woodstock and in addition to the walk, there was a low-cost microchip clinic, vendors and exhibitors, and a costume contest for pets.

TCHS says the funds will help support shelter operations and they take in about 5,000 animals annually that need medical attention and basic care. The Tri-County Humane Society is celebrating 50 years of serving pets and people in 2024.

