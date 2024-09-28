Tri-County Humane Society’s Woofstock A Paw Raising Success

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Tri-County Humane Society's (TCHS) 2024 annual companion walk fundraiser was a great success. The companion walk took place on September 7th and raised over $38,000.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

The theme this year was Woofstock a play on words from the 60's music festival Woodstock and in addition to the walk, there was a low-cost microchip clinic, vendors and exhibitors, and a costume contest for pets.

Get our free mobile app

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

TCHS says the funds will help support shelter operations and they take in about 5,000 animals annually that need medical attention and basic care. The Tri-County Humane Society is celebrating 50 years of serving pets and people in 2024.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: The most popular dog breeds in America Using the American Kennel Club's 2023 rankings , released on April 9, 2024, Stacker compiled a ranking of the 100 most popular dog breeds in the U.S. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Can you tell the difference between these common pets? Can you tell the difference between a hamster and a guinea pig? How about a betta and a guppy? Test your pet ID skills in our cute quiz. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz