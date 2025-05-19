ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Pet owners can get their forever friends microchipped at a reduced cost on Tuesday. The Tri-County Humane Society (TCHS) is hosting a Low-Cost Microchip Clinic at the shelter from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m.

The cost is $10 versus the normal $20 rate, and no appointment is necessary. TCHS says microchips are the only permanent form of identification for pets, and the chips often help them reunite lost pets with their people.

Pet Evolution's mobile nail trim van will be on site as well. People can have their pets microchipped at TCHS year-round by appointment at the regular $20 cost.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

