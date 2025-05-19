Affordable Microchipping For Pets Happening This Tuesday Afternoon
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Pet owners can get their forever friends microchipped at a reduced cost on Tuesday. The Tri-County Humane Society (TCHS) is hosting a Low-Cost Microchip Clinic at the shelter from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m.
The cost is $10 versus the normal $20 rate, and no appointment is necessary. TCHS says microchips are the only permanent form of identification for pets, and the chips often help them reunite lost pets with their people.
Get our free mobile app
Pet Evolution's mobile nail trim van will be on site as well. People can have their pets microchipped at TCHS year-round by appointment at the regular $20 cost.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Animals Come to Earth In Latest From Inside Up Games
- Red Carpet To Celebrate Anniversary With Big Event This Fall
- New Family Achievement Center’s Mission Is To Provide Hope
- Pine Grove Zoo Ready For A Big 2025 Season
- New Speed Limit For Farm Equipment On Minnesota Roads
- Vinyl Fans Gearing Up For A Holiday-Like Weekend
LOOK: The most popular dog names of 2022 in every state
Hey dog lovers, check out this awesome list of the most popular dog names in 2022 for every state, and get ready for some serious cuteness overload.
Gallery Credit: Amber Spencer-Knowles
KEEP READING: Here are 6 foods from your cookout that could harm your dog
Quiz: Do you know your state insect?
Stacker has used a variety of sources to compile a list of the official state insect(s) of each U.S. state, as well as their unique characteristics. Read on to see if you can guess which insect(s) represent your state.
Gallery Credit: Andrew Vale