Meet Stir Fry, the Cat, Ready for Take-Out to Your Home

Tri County Humane Society

Ready for some take out?

Just in time to spread some holiday joy comes Stir Fry, the cat. (The capital letters and comma are important because we should not "stir fry the cat."

According to her adoption page, Stir Fry is a gorgeous red and white shorthair mix. She's just over 2 years old and has been spayed.

Stir Fry was found outdoors and taken to the Tri County Humane Society. She was fostered, raised her litter of kittens and is now ready to become part of your home.

Her foster mom says Stir Fry is chill -- a "very gentle, sweet and calm cat."

She adores wet food, especially the stuff with gravies. She likes to play and nap in the sun. And she loves to sit on your lap, or even crawl up on your chest or face.

Although it's unknown how she is around dogs and children, she did fine alone with another chill cat in foster care.

HALF PRICE PROMOTION

Stir Fry qualifies for the TCHS 50% Off Promotion that's going on now to celebrate the Humane Society's 50th Anniversary. That means Stir Fry's $100 adoption price comes down to $50 during the promotion. Adoption fees help pay for spay/neuter surgeries, microchipping, vaccinating, deworming, any needed medical procedures and general care.

If you're interested in Stir Fry becoming part of your family, you can put an adoption hold on her by calling 320-252-0896. And you can meet her in the Cat Room at the Tri County Humane Society.

