Get Your Pet Microchipped For Reduced Price At TCHS Clinic

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- People can get their furry friends microchipped for a reduced cost on Thursday. The Tri-County Humane Society (TCHS) is hosting a low-cost microchip clinic for the public from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. at the shelter.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

You can just show up with your pet to get them chipped, no appointment is necessary. TCHS says microchipping is the only permanent form of ID for pets and the chips often help them reunite lost pets with their people.

Get our free mobile app

Pet Evolution will also be on hand with its mobile nail trim van. The cost to have the microchipping done at the clinic on Thursday is $10 but people can have it done anytime at the shelter year-round for $20.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: Can you tell the difference between these common pets? Can you tell the difference between a hamster and a guinea pig? How about a betta and a guppy? Test your pet ID skills in our cute quiz. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: The most popular dog names of 2022 in every state Hey dog lovers, check out this awesome list of the most popular dog names in 2022 for every state, and get ready for some serious cuteness overload. Gallery Credit: Amber Spencer-Knowles