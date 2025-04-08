Get Your Pet Microchipped For Reduced Price At TCHS Clinic
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- People can get their furry friends microchipped for a reduced cost on Thursday. The Tri-County Humane Society (TCHS) is hosting a low-cost microchip clinic for the public from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. at the shelter.
You can just show up with your pet to get them chipped, no appointment is necessary. TCHS says microchipping is the only permanent form of ID for pets and the chips often help them reunite lost pets with their people.
Pet Evolution will also be on hand with its mobile nail trim van. The cost to have the microchipping done at the clinic on Thursday is $10 but people can have it done anytime at the shelter year-round for $20.
