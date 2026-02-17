Each week we highlight an animal or two who are available for adoption at the Tri-County Humane Society in St. Cloud.

Most of the time, these are dogs or cats.

But TCHS also helps adopt all sorts of critters. Birds, reptiles, rabbits, hamsters, guinea pigs and mice.

So this week, we're featuring four gorgeous little mice that would love to join your home.

To be clear, these little guys need to go into homes with no cats.

Mice make a great first pet. They're also awesome as a classroom pet or maybe for someone in an apartment or assisted living.

Meet the Mice Up For Adoption at the Tri-County Humane Society

This little white mouse is three-and-a-half months old. So cute.

This little white mouse is three-and-a-half months old. So cute.

This black and white guy has distinctive stripes and a grey muzzle. He's 8-months-old.

This black and white guy has distinctive stripes and a grey muzzle. He's 8-months-old.

Another 3-and-a-half-month old white mouse with cute little pink eyes.

Another 3-and-a-half-month old white mouse with cute little pink eyes.

Tri-County Humane Society Tri-County Humane Society loading...

And here's our cover boy -- Jordan. He's also 3-and-a-half month old white mouse who loves to explore.

I know dogs and cats -- but mice?

Now, I know what you're thinking -- "They're darn cute, but I don't know anything about raising mice."

No worries.

The staff at the Tri-County Humane Society can help with all sorts of information and advice.

But here's what they tell us overall about our mice friends.

Bringing a Mouse Into Your House 101

These guys are cute and cuddly, yes, but they're also curious and little charmers.

A couple of mice can happily live in a 40-gallon long (or bigger) aquarium with a wire mesh cover. Give them a few levels to climb and explore.

Give them bedding to burrow in and don't forget cardboard tubes, PVC pipes, branches, ladders and exercise wheels. All these things keep your mouse active, inequisitive and happy.

What do I feed a mouse?

There are lots of options to feed your mouse. The staples are food pellets or a block. But mice love fresh fruits and veggies, too. In fact, a small amount fresh vegetables two or three times a week is recommended. Fruits and veggies like peas, bananas, carrots, apples, broccoli, zucchini, and cucumber.

If you're interested in meeting these guys, they're hanging out in the small animal room at the Tri-County Humane Society.

Here's how to get to know these cuddly little guys:

Call 320-252-0896 and schedule a meet-and-greet; or,

Stop by the Tri-County Humane Society during business hours and visit them in the Small Animal Room.

If you're worried someone else will take them home before you get a chance to adopt, you can always put a hold on them.

Here's how:

"Adoption holds may be placed on available animals in person or by calling 320-252-0896. An adoption hold reserves available animals for one day after the animal is ready to be adopted. More than one adoption hold may be placed on an available animal and will be honored in the order they were received. Adoption holds are $25 plus tax, are non-refundable, non-transferable and not applied toward the adoption fee."

Adoption fees help support the TCHS non-profit animal shelter and the 5,000-plus animals they help each year.

Here's how to contact the Tri-County Humane Society.

The Tri-County Humane Society is open:

Monday-Friday, Noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Noon to 5 p.m.

The TCHS phone number is 320-252-0896. They're located at 735 8th Street NE, St. Cloud, MN 56304.

Here's a map: