Support Local Animals While Enjoying a Paw-Some Afternoon

Support Local Animals While Enjoying a Paw-Some Afternoon

Paul Habstritt, WJON

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A new fundraiser promises to be a pawriffic good time in downtown St. Cloud. The Tri-County Humane Society has partnered with the Red Carpet Nightclub for its first-ever Puppy Bowl. The event will feature a chili dinner with a beverage, music from local artist Merritt Bussiere, and, of course, lots of puppies for a furry good time.

All the proceeds raised will go towards supporting the TCHS. It is the perfect event for the whole family, and a fun way to support animals in need. The TCHS Puppy Bowl runs from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 1st, at the Red Carpet Nightclub. It costs $25 in advance or $30 at the door for adults, and $15 for kids 10 and younger.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

LOOK: The most popular dog breeds in America

Using the American Kennel Club's 2023 rankings, released on April 9, 2024, Stacker compiled a ranking of the 100 most popular dog breeds in the U.S.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Longest-living dog breeds

To find out the longest-living dog breeds, Stacker examined data from the journal Genetics and American Kennel Club's 2023 breed popularity rankings. 

Gallery Credit: Sophia June

LOOK: The most popular dog names of 2022 in every state

Hey dog lovers, check out this awesome list of the most popular dog names in 2022 for every state, and get ready for some serious cuteness overload.

Gallery Credit: Amber Spencer-Knowles

Filed Under: tri county humane society
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON