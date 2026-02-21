ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A new fundraiser promises to be a pawriffic good time in downtown St. Cloud. The Tri-County Humane Society has partnered with the Red Carpet Nightclub for its first-ever Puppy Bowl. The event will feature a chili dinner with a beverage, music from local artist Merritt Bussiere, and, of course, lots of puppies for a furry good time.

All the proceeds raised will go towards supporting the TCHS. It is the perfect event for the whole family, and a fun way to support animals in need. The TCHS Puppy Bowl runs from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 1st, at the Red Carpet Nightclub. It costs $25 in advance or $30 at the door for adults, and $15 for kids 10 and younger.

