Whoever is Minnesota's next Governor will be in Cold Spring next May 14th and 15th for the next Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener.

Current Governor Tim Walz today announced the 79th Fishing Opener will be held in Cold Spring.

“Cold Spring will provide a fantastic backdrop for the 2027 Governor’s Fishing Opener,” said Governor Walz.

Walz says the area is the home to the Sauk River Chain of Lakes, "an abundance of public lands, and a thriving economy fueled by small businesses and locally owned restaurants, Cold Spring pairs small-town hospitality with exceptional opportunities for outdoor recreation.”

It's the first time for the Cold Spring area to host the Governor's Fishing Opener.

Walz won't be fishing as Governor at the event -- he's not running for re-election in November and is retiring from the job.

Cold Spring will be in the spotlight.

The Fishing Opening is a way for the host city -- and surrounding area -- to show off and get people interested in going there.

"The Governor's Fishing Opener is so much more than a day on the water, but rather it's a chance to showcase everything a Minnesota community has to offer," said Lauren Bennett McGinty, executive director of Explore Minnesota.

Events will be focused on Long Lake, a 460-acre lake connecting the Sauk River Chain of Lakes. Anglers can expect to find a number of fish species including walleye, smallmouth bass, largemouth bass, northern pike, channel catfish, common carp and yellow perch.

The event is great for tourism, too.

“This event is an incredible opportunity to showcase not only Minnesota’s rich outdoor traditions, but also the strength of our communities, local businesses, and the hospitality that makes the ROCORI area so special," said Vienna Meyers, executive director of the Cold Spring Area Chamber of Commerce.

"From our beautiful Sauk River Chain of Lakes to the people who make this region feel like home, we’re excited to welcome visitors from across the state and create an unforgettable experience in 2027.”

The Governor's Fishing Opener -- held since 1948 -- is the kick-off to Minnesota's summer tourism season.

This year's Governor's Fishing Opener was held in Stillwater.