Walz Kicks Off Fishing Opener on Otter Tail Lake
OTTERTAIL -- Governor Tim Walz celebrated fishing opener Saturday morning in Otter Tail County.
Walz and this year's host, Eric Koep, dropped their lines in Otter Tail Lake to honor the tradition of opening the fishing season.
Koep is the superintendent of Bertha-Hewitt Schools and a mentor for the Heart O Lakes High School Fishing League.
The Governor’s Fishing Opener has been a Minnesota staple since 1948.
