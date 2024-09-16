When Vice President Kamala Harris picked Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to be her running mate, the Minocqua Brewing Company in northern Wisconsin rolled-out a new addition to its line of progressive beers.

The beer -- OPE Lager -- has a likeness of Coach Walz on it and the line "A lager with some Big Dad Energy."

I don't know how the beer tastes, but the packaging is great.

Actually the packaging WAS great.

See, it seems there's another brewery in West Allis, Wisconsin called Ope! Brewing Company. And they were not pleased their trademark was being used on Minocqua Brewing's product. After all, they said, they own the term "Ope!" in Wisconsin.

In fact, OnMilwaukee.com reports after a "funny-at-first-but-not-so-much-now" back-and-forth between the craft breweries, Minocqua has changed the label on the cans to a temporary new one while the trademark issue plays out in the legal system.

Minocqua renamed the beer,"Big Dad Energy: A Vice Presidential Lager."

It joins other progressive beers in the Minocqua stable including:

According to the OnMilwaukee.com story, the Tim Walz beer will get canned this week and we should be seeing it on regional store shelves within two weeks.

It's also available for purchase online.

OPE!

