Kids Deserve a Shot Incentive Program Now Open to 5-11 Year-Olds

ST. PAUL -- Kids in Minnesota are now eligible to receive compensation from the state for being vaccinated.

On Tuesday, Governor Tim Walz announced the next round of the ‘Kids Deserve a Shot’ vaccine incentive program. In the first phase of the incentive program, fully vaccinated teenagers were eligible to enter drawings for gift cards and scholarships.

Now, kids ages five to eleven who get both the first and second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine series between January 1st and February 28th are eligible for a $200 gift card. Additionally, those same vaccinated kids will be able to enter a drawing for a $100,000 college scholarship.

