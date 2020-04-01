Governor’s Fishing Opener Festivities Postponed This Year

FERGUS FALLS -- The 73rd annual Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener has been postponed.

Governor Tim Walz announced Wednesday the event scheduled for May 7th-10th, 2020 in Otter Tail County will not take place due to COVID-19.

Despite the postponement, the 2020 fishing season will still open on May 9th.

Walz says Otter Tail County will remain the host site for next year's Governor's Fishing Opener scheduled for May 6th-9th, 2021.

Thanks to Otter Tail County community leaders for your diligent planning efforts around this time-honored Minnesota tradition. I look forward to 2021 Opener festivities in Otter Tail County.

The Governor's Fishing Opener has been a Minnesota tradition since 1948.

