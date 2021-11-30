Body Found in Air Duct

OTTER TAIL COUNTY (AP) -- Authorities say a 40-year-old northwestern Minnesota man was found dead in the air duct of his house.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says it received a call from a family member who went to check on the man Monday morning at his residence in rural Dent.

KVRR-TV reports that the family hadn't heard from him in several days.

The sheriff's office says the death appears accidental but it remains under investigation.

No further information has been released. Dent is located about 65 miles southeast of the Moorhead and Fargo, North Dakota metropolitan area.

