Annual First Responder Appreciation Held in Sauk Rapids [PHOTOS]

SAUK RAPIDS -- Emergency personnel were celebrated at an event in Sauk Rapids this weekend.

The 4th annual First Responder Appreciation Event was held at the Benton County Fairgrounds on Saturday afternoon. Representatives from across central Minnesota including Benton, Crow Wing, Douglas, Kandiyohi, Meeker, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, and Todd counties attended the event.

A variety of vehicles from departments including police, EMS, fire, SWAT, sheriff, state patrol, and even the Minnesota National Guard were on display and open for tours. There was also a K-9 presentation from the St. Cloud Police Department, bounce houses, and a quilt silent auction.

The event was free to attend, but all proceeds from the food and drink sales will benefit the Greater St. Cloud Public Safety Foundation.

The Best 4th of July Parade in the State is in Pillsbury, MN