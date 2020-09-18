SAUK RAPIDS -- Sauk Rapids police were led on an early morning chase Thursday that ended with an arrest at the Benton County Fairgrounds.

Police Chief Perry Beise says they received a driving complaint near the intersection of 2nd Avenue South and 1st Street South at around 2:15 a.m.

Police say a red pickup pulling a trailer was swerving all over the road. The truck turned onto Lincoln Avenue before pulling into a parking lot at Amerigas. When officers approached, the driver pulled out of the parking lot and sped off onto 9th Avenue South, over the railroad tracks and south on 3rd Avenue.

A second officer responded to the area and saw the truck drive by, without the trailer on 13th Street South. The officer tried to make a traffic stop but the suspect continued at speeds of up to 60 mph.

The driver allegedly ran two stop signs before crashing into the chainlink fence at the Benton County Fairgrounds.

The suspect then took off on foot into the fairgrounds. Officers were able to catch up with suspect near the horse barn. Police say the suspect was uncooperative and was eventually tased.

The man was identified as 22-year-old Jacob Pick. He was arrested and taken to the Benton County Jail.

Police say Pick was also driving with a suspended license.