The Pantowners Car Show Rolls Into Sauk Rapids This Sunday

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- This Sunday is the 50th annual Pantowners Car Show and Swap Meet.

The event will be held from 7:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Sauk Rapids.

They have 36 classes of cars and trucks up to the year 1995 with cash prize drawings.

Car Show Chair Randy Marchand says, besides the up to 800 classic cars to look at, they have a lot of other things planned as well.

In one section, we do have our show cars; there's also going to be food there, and we have a couple of buildings for crafts, so people can check out the crafts.  For people looking for the swap meet for car parts, hats, shirts, just about anything we have that also.

Marchand says they are also expecting to have one or two submarines on display this year.

Depending on the weather, the Pantowners Car Show and Swap Meet can draw up to 8,000 people in attendance. Tickets for spectators are $8 each.

The club is also planning a Saturday night Fun Run starting at 6:00 p.m. and ending at about 7:30 p.m. at Partners Pub in Sartell. Between 150 and 225 vehicles typically participate in the 45-mile Fun Run.

