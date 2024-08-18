Thousands Cruise To Benton County Fairgrounds For Car Show [PHOTO GALLERY]
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Thousands turned out to see some vintage cars on Sunday. The St. Cloud Antique Auto Club (Pantowners) held its 49th annual car show and swap meet on the Benton County Fairgrounds.
They had over 700 cars on display from classics to modern-day muscle cars. Treasurer Bob Halliday says the show has more than just cars:
"We have things like antique, collectible bikes, pedal cars, scooters, anything like that on display so you see a little bit of everything at our show, we're kind of unique, we're kind of proud of that."
In addition to hundreds of antique cars, the show had over 300 swap meeters, 30 crafters, and a kids' world. Halliday says the show is the largest of its kind in the state of Minnesota:
"There are other shows around, or other events around that people say are larger but they're not actually a car show like we are a car show and we are unique in that we represent anything from the 1800s, you know, 1899, if we can find one that someone wants to bring one in, classic cars that are registered with the Classic Automobile Association of America, any classic car like that is here which you're not gonna find at any normal other show."
He says they even had two original Pan Cars designed by St. Cloud Samuel Pandolfo at the show.
Halliday says it's a family fun event and they try to have a little something for everyone. The show was held on the Benton County Fairgrounds from 7:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. Check out the gallery of photos from the car show below.
St. Cloud Antique Auto Club's 2024 Car Show
