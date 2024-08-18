SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Thousands turned out to see some vintage cars on Sunday. The St. Cloud Antique Auto Club (Pantowners) held its 49th annual car show and swap meet on the Benton County Fairgrounds.

Get our free mobile app

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

They had over 700 cars on display from classics to modern-day muscle cars. Treasurer Bob Halliday says the show has more than just cars:

"We have things like antique, collectible bikes, pedal cars, scooters, anything like that on display so you see a little bit of everything at our show, we're kind of unique, we're kind of proud of that."

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstsritt, WJON Paul Habstsritt, WJON loading...

In addition to hundreds of antique cars, the show had over 300 swap meeters, 30 crafters, and a kids' world. Halliday says the show is the largest of its kind in the state of Minnesota:

"There are other shows around, or other events around that people say are larger but they're not actually a car show like we are a car show and we are unique in that we represent anything from the 1800s, you know, 1899, if we can find one that someone wants to bring one in, classic cars that are registered with the Classic Automobile Association of America, any classic car like that is here which you're not gonna find at any normal other show."

He says they even had two original Pan Cars designed by St. Cloud Samuel Pandolfo at the show.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Halliday says it's a family fun event and they try to have a little something for everyone. The show was held on the Benton County Fairgrounds from 7:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. Check out the gallery of photos from the car show below.

St. Cloud Antique Auto Club's 2024 Car Show The St. Cloud Antique Auto Club or Pantowners held its 49th Annual Car Show & Swap meet in 2024. The show had a wide array of classic cars on hand for people to check out.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: Stunning, historic hotels from every state and the stories behind them Stacker curated this list of stunning, historic hotels from every state. To be considered for inclusion, the structure must be more than 50 years old. Many of the selected hotels are listed on the National Trust for Historic Preservation, and several are purported to be haunted. Gallery Credit: Erin Joslyn

LOOK: Stunning vintage photos capture the beauty of America's national parks Today these parks are located throughout the country in 25 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The land encompassing them was either purchased or donated, though much of it had been inhabited by native people for thousands of years before the founding of the United States. These areas are protected and revered as educational resources about the natural world, and as spaces for exploration.

Keep scrolling for 50 vintage photos that show the beauty of America's national parks.

Gallery Credit: Alexander Raeburn