3 Hurt In Crash Near Spicer

NEW LONDON TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Three people were hurt in a car crash near Spicer on Saturday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 4:00 p.m. an SUV driven by 76-year-old Thomas Fox of Spicer was going west on 132nd Ave Northeast and crossing Highway 23 when it collided with an SUV driven by 28-year-old Travis Lamecker of Willmar that was traveling North on Highway 23.

Fox was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Lamecker was taken to CentraCare-Rice Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and a passenger in his car, 30-year-old Kelsey Lamecker of Willmar was also taken to Rice Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

