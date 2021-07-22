Woman Hurt in Collision with Road Grader Near Atwater

ATWATER -- A woman was hurt in a collision with a road grader in Kandiyohi County.

The Sheriff's Office says it happened Wednesday at about 11:30 a.m. near Atwater.

Sixty-two-year-old Mary Crowley of Walford, Iowa was hurt in the crash. Deputies say she failed to yield for the stop sign.

Get our free mobile app

She suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries was taken to the hospital by North Air Care Ambulance.

The driver of the road grader was 46-year-old Kirk Elton of Kandiyohi.

He was not hurt.

10 Places in St. Cloud That Would Be Fun to Explore Once Abandoned