ATV Crash Kills One Near Lastrup

GRANITE TWP -- An ATV crash Sunday killed a man from Little Falls.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to reports of an ATV crash Sunday at 8:43 p.m. Officers responded to 203rd Street in Granite Township, a mile north of Lastrup.

Officials say 55-year-old Michael Maytashek of Little Falls was driving a side-by-side ATV when it appears he lost control and rolled into the ditch. Waytashek was partially ejected, and life-saving measures were attempted immediately. Waytashek was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.