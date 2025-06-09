Motley Man Hurt After Rolling ATV
SCANDIA VALLEY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Motley man was hurt after he crashed his ATV on Saturday. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says they received a call about an ATV crash east of Highway 10 near Motley on 330th Street by Hickory Lane at about 1:10 in the afternoon.
Authorities say 49-year-old Ryan Hansen of Motley was driving a 3-wheeler east in the ditch when he hit a culvert, causing the ATV to roll and tossing him from it.
Hansen was taken to the Staples Hospital by a private party with unknown injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
