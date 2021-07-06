Holdingford Teenager Hurt in ATV Crash

ELMDALE TOWNSHIP -- A Holdingford teenager was hurt in a weekend ATV accident.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 17-year-old Matthew Holt crashed the machine Saturday at around 6:30 p.m. near Upsala.

The sheriff's office says Holt was traveling north on 50th Avenue in Elmdale Township when he lost control, went into the ditch, and rolled.

Holt was airlifted to the hospital with unknown injuries. His condition is unknown.

