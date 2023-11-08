Check Out This Popular Movie/Book Themed AirBNB In Central MN!

The internet is a treasure trove of odd facts, pictures, and slightly odd places you can rent for a weekend getaway. I recently saw that there is a treehouse for rent on Airbnb right here in Central Minnesota that is Lord Of The Rings themed. That's right an Airbnb that has a Lord Of The Rings theme. Check this place out!

The Airbnb is located in Upsala, and the Airbnb is called 'Treehouse (LOTR) Stargazer Skycabin'. The space boasts two bedrooms, three beds, and one bathroom and can accommodate up to 4 guests.

The Airbnb listing states that the treehouse was featured on TV and there is now a bonus for those staying in the treehouse:

We are featured on a PBS segment: Pioneer Sportsman, "Muskies and Living High." Described by one guest this way: "So much thought and love was put into the design and build of this Star Gazer that it’s like staying in love letter to Tolkien himself."

Listing now includes a private 6 person steam sauna! LOTR themed! Also adding the Mordor corner. We dare you to walk into the "Mor Door" and picnic under the very eye of Sauron.

Two miles from beautiful Cedar Lake.

Recent reviews of the treehouse are all outstanding.

Get our free mobile app

Paul Shea Paul Shea loading...

Paul Shea Paul Shea loading...

Paul Shea Paul Shea loading...

The rental seems to go for around $200/night.

Let's check out the inside!

Image Credit: Airbnb Superhost Jill Image Credit: Airbnb Superhost Jill loading...

Image Credit: Airbnb Superhost Jill Image Credit: Airbnb Superhost Jill loading...

Image Credit: Airbnb Superhost Jill Image Credit: Airbnb Superhost Jill loading...

Image Credit: Airbnb Superhost Jill Image Credit: Airbnb Superhost Jill loading...

Image Credit: Airbnb Superhost Jill Image Credit: Airbnb Superhost Jill loading...

Love the dragon, and other smaller details inside this rental will leave both fans of the movie and the book smiling.

You can book this rental, or get more details on it by heading here.

Visit Marty, Minnesota in Pictures

Come Visit St. Joseph, Minnesota in Pictures