ATV Accident In Morrison County Leaves Two Hospitalized
HILLMAN TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- An ATV crash on Saturday in Morrison County sent two people to the hospital. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 7:00 a.m. on the Soo-Line Trail between Partridge Road and 335th Avenue, about six miles east of Pierz. According to the Sheriff's Office, 58-year-old Troy Pelland of International Falls was driving a side-by-side ATV west on the Soo Line Trail when he lost control of the vehicle, entered a steep ditch, and rolled. Pelland, and a passenger on the ATV, 57-year-old Lori Pelland of International Falls, were both taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Minnesota State Patrol, Pierz Fire Department, Pierz First Response Team, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.
