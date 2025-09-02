HILLMAN TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- An ATV crash on Saturday in Morrison County sent two people to the hospital. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 7:00 a.m. on the Soo-Line Trail between Partridge Road and 335th Avenue, about six miles east of Pierz. According to the Sheriff's Office, 58-year-old Troy Pelland of International Falls was driving a side-by-side ATV west on the Soo Line Trail when he lost control of the vehicle, entered a steep ditch, and rolled. Pelland, and a passenger on the ATV, 57-year-old Lori Pelland of International Falls, were both taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Minnesota State Patrol, Pierz Fire Department, Pierz First Response Team, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Alison Krauss & Union Station at the Ledge. Alison Krauss and Union Station braved the cool and windy weather at the Ledge Amphitheater for the second show in 2025 and kicking off a big week of concerts in Waite Park. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

ZZ Top and The Wallflowers at the Ledge ZZ Top brought their blues-style Rock to the Ledge Amphitheater on June 12th, 2025. They were joined by the Wallflowers fronted by Bob Dylan's son Jacob.