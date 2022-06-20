ATV Crash Sends 1 to Hospital

CUSHING TOWNSHIP -- An ATV crash Saturday night sent one to the hospital.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says 35-year-old Lora Murray of Little Falls was driving a Polaris Ranger on Woodchuck Trail, North of Randall. Murray tried driving around a tree branch on the roadway and went off the road, rolling the ATV into the ditch.

Jennifer Hauer, a 28-year-old passenger, had multiple injuries and was sent to Hennepin County Medical Center by Life Link III.

Authorities believe alcohol was a factor, and the crash remains under investigation.