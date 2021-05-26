Two Hurt in Melrose ATV Rollover

Photo by the Stearns County Sheriff's Office

MELROSE TOWNSHIP -- Two people were hurt in an ATV crash near Melrose Tuesday evening.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office got a 911 call just after 6:00 p.m. that a side-by-side ATV had rolled at the intersection of County Road 168 and Thunder Road in Melrose Township.

When deputies arrived, they spoke with the driver, 34-year-old Roxane Johnson of Melrose. She said they were eastbound on County Road 168 when she began to negotiate a turn at Thunder Road, felt the machine lean to the right and tip over on its side.

All of the five occupants were wearing their seatbelts. Sheriff's officials say the front seat passenger, 50-year-old Trina Hinnenkamp of Melrose, suffered road rash to her right arm and right knee. A juvenile passenger in the right rear suffered an ankle injury when the ATV landed on it.

Others came along and were able to lift the machine off the child's ankle.

No one else was hurt.

Filed Under: atv crash, melrose crash, side-by-side atv crash
Categories: St. Cloud News
