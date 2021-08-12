Kimball Man Taken To Hospital Following Motorcycle Crash

ST. WENDAL -- A Kimball man was taken to the hospital after crashing his motorcycle Thursday morning.

The incident happened just after 11:00 a.m. on County Road 3, north of 124th Avenue in St. Wendel Township.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 58-year-old Robert French was heading north on County Road 3, when he overcompensated on a curve, lost control and went into the ditch.

French was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment. Authorities say he was not wearing a helmet.