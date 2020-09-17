Police Investigating Alleged Traffic Dispute Involving Gun

ST. CLOUD – Police are investigating an alleged road rage incident in St. Cloud which led to a gun being fired and one man in custody.

St. Cloud Police were called to a parking lot in 600 block of 54th Ave. N. on Thursday just before 5:00 p.m. Officers characterize the incident as a traffic dispute between two men, and say a gun went off during the course of the incident.

Officers arrested 36-year-old Adama Camara of St. Joseph and took him to Stearns County Jail on charges of reckless discharge of a firearm.

Officials say the other man involved in the incident has not been identified and left the scene before police arrived. Police are attempting to find him.

The case is active and anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to call the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200.