One Person Shot In Altercation At Former Ace Bar
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A person is in the hospital after being shot during an altercation in east St. Cloud on Wednesday afternoon. The St. Cloud Police Department says they were called to the former Ace Bar at 423 East St. Germain Street around 5:00 p.m. for a report of a person being shot.
Once on the scene officers determined that there was an altercation inside the building and one person was shot during the fight. The person sustained one gunshot wound and was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital by a private party. Police say the people involved knew each prior to the altercation.
Everyone in the case has been identified, and all weapons have been recovered but no arrests have been made. The incident remains under investigation and there is no threat to the public. The building is currently occupied by White Feather Tribal Services.
