8 Charged In Central MN Human Trafficking Case

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Eight people have been arrested and charged for human trafficking in the St. Cloud Area. The Central Minnesota Human Trafficking Task Force says seven people were arrested for attempting to purchase sex, a gross misdemeanor, and one person was arrested for felony-level electronic solicitation of a child.

All eight people have been charged by the Stearns County Attorney's Office and have appeared in court. Three adult victims were also discovered and referred to services. The Task Force says there are several active electronic solicitation of a child investigations resulting from the case and additional arrests are expected.

The St. Cloud and Sartell Police Departments, and the Stearns County Sheriff's Office assisted in the arrests.

