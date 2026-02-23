Task Force Cracks Down on Sex Solicitation in Central Minnesota
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Central Minnesota Human Trafficking Task Force recently conducted an enforcement campaign targeting sex buyers in the Central Minnesota area.
The task force worked with the Department of Homeland Security Investigations on Friday and Saturday, resulting in the arrest of four people on gross misdemeanor charges and one person for felony level solicitation of a person under 18-years-old.
Authorities say there are also several active investigations of the electronic solicitation of a child as part of the enforcement detail. More arrests are expected.
The Central Minnesota Human Trafficking Task Force is made up of officers from the St. Cloud Police Department, Sartell Police Department, and the Stearns County Sheriff's Office.
