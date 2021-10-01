Zimmerman Man Accused of Soliciting a Child for Sex

ST. CLOUD -- A Zimmerman man is charged with soliciting a child for sex in Stearns County. Twenty-three-year-old Gunner Hoffard is also charged with using electronic communication to describe sexual conduct with a child.

According to the charges, Hoffard made a friend request to a decoy account of a girl set up by the Central Minnesota Human Trafficking Task Force.

After the undercover officer accepted the friend request, Hoffard allegedly reached out and asked how old the girl was and the officer replied she was 15-years-old.

Records show an ongoing conversation between the two where Hoffard asks for nude pictures of the girl and references sex acts.

Police identified Hoffard as the account holder and arrested him Tuesday at his job in Elk River. He's due in Stearns County District Court on December 16th.

