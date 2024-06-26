St. Cloud Police: Red Light Runner Causes Multi-Vehicle Crash

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A woman from Milaca suffered minor injuries and was also cited by police after a crash in south St. Cloud on Tuesday.

St. Cloud Police were called to the intersection of 25th Avenue South and 2nd Street South at around 9:45 a.m.

Police say 66-year-old Elizabeth Baxter was traveling south on 25th Avenue when she entered the intersection with 2nd Street on a red light.

Authorities say Baxter's vehicle struck two vehicles that were westbound on 2nd Street. Police say during the incident, Baxter's vehicle also struck a fire hydrant, light pole, and a parked vehicle in the Tenvoorde Ford auto dealer lot.

Baxter was pinned inside her vehicle and the St. Cloud Fire Department was called in to extricate her from the wreckage. Baxter was then taken to St. Cloud Hospital with minor injuries.

Two other people involved were not hurt.

Police cited Baxter for failing to drive with due care, failing to yield right-of-way, and a red light violation.

