Fugitive Arrested in Waite Park Thursday

WAITE PARK -- A fugitive wanted by the Minnesota Department of Corrections was taken into custody in Waite Park Thursday.

Members of the St. Cloud Police Department's Community Response Team, with the help of Waite Park Police, found 39-year-old Johnathon Herring in the 1100 block of 7th Street South just after 1:00 p.m.

Police say Herring resisted arrest, tried to get into a vehicle to escape, and was tased. As officers tried to complete the arrest, they say Herring continued to resist and kicked one of the officers multiple times.

Herring was ultimately put into a "WRAP" device to control his combative behavior.

During the arrest, police say they found a handgun on Herring.

Herring was taken to the hospital to be medically cleared from being tased and booked into the Stearns County Jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a gun, 4th-degree assault on a police officer, and outstanding warrants for a felony aggravated robbery parole violation.

Three St. Cloud Police officers received minor injuries during the arrest.

