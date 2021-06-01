Two Women Arrested After Stabbing Incident With Scissors

WAITE PARK -- Two Waite Park women were arrested Monday night on assault charges after a man was stabbed in the arm with scissors.

Waite Park Police say 46-year-old Melissa Navarrete and 30-year-old Brittany Sanders were arrested on 2nd-degree assault charges. Sanders also faces a charge of violating a domestic abuse no-contact order and has outstanding warrants from the Minnesota Department of Corrections.

Police were called to 61 Arbor Street at around 9:30 p.m. Officers found a victim who had been stabbed in the arm several times. The man, who has not been identified by authorities, was treated at the scene and did not require hospitalization.

The investigation is ongoing to determine which of the suspects allegedly stabbed the man.