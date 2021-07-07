Rochester Police Looking For Machete Assault Suspect

Get our free mobile app

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Rochester police have been trying to find a man suspected of attacking two women with a machete early Wednesday.

The incident was reported around 2:30 am at Cascade Creek Apartments.

Police Capt. Casey Moilanen says a tenant was holding a small “get-together” in his 2nd-floor apartment when he accused two women of “stealing some items.” They became afraid and began leaving when the man chased after them with a machete.

One of the women was cut on the arm and the other suffered a leg injury. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Moilanen says a third woman suffered a very small laceration to her back.

Moilanen says another man who was with the tenant also choked one of the women, causing her to fall to the floor. He was located nearby and arrested. The 23-year-old man has a Columbia Heights address.

The apartment complex where the incident took place is located at 421 6th Ave NW.

