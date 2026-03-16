Waite Park Police are reporting a stolen pressure washer that was taken from outside a home on Belmar Street.

Scam in Avon

The Avon Police Department are reporting a scam. Alicia Mages from Tri County Crime Stoppers says a victim received a message told them there was something wrong with their computer or that their computer has been compromised. Mages says the scam was stopped when the victim unplugged their computer. She indicates she has this same command sent to her computer, she cancelled out of it and everything on the computer seemed fine.

Contract Crime Stoppers

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is available below.