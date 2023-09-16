Hutchinson Police Officer Assaulted by Shoplifting Suspect

HUTCHINSON (WJON News) -- Authorities are investigating an incident that sent an officer to the hospital in McLeod County Friday afternoon.

The Hutchinson Police Department responded just after 4:00 p.m. to a report of a man shoplifting from Walmart. When the officer arrived, the suspect, a 30-year-old Hutchinson man, was in the vestibule of the store.

Authorities say when the officer tried to arrest the suspect, the man hit the officer in the head multiple times. After the assault, the suspect fled from the store but was arrested a short time later.

The officer was taken to the hospital, treated, and released. Authorities say reports circulating on social media claiming the officer had been stabbed are false.

The McLeod County Sheriff's Office is assisting with the investigation.

