St. Cloud Man Seriously Hurt in Crash Involving Semi

WINSTEAD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man was seriously hurt in a crash involving a semi in McLeod County Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. on Highway 7 at Babcock Avenue, south of Winsted.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi was going east on Highway 7 and an SUV was going south on County Road 1. Authorities say the two vehicles collided in the eastbound lane of Highway 7.

The driver of the SUV, 58-year-old Paul Heinen of St. Cloud, was taken to HCMC with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the semi, 70-year-old James Kalenberg of Hutchinson, was taken to Ridgeview Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The state patrol says they do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, and both men were wearing their seatbelts.

