Hutchinson Teenager Killed in Wrong-Way Head-On Crash

JORDAN -- A teenager from Hutchinson was killed in a head-on crash in Scott County early Sunday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Highway 169 near Delaware Avenue in St. Lawrence Township around 3:20 a.m.

Authorities say an SUV was heading south on Highway 169 when it was hit head-on by a second SUV that was going north in the southbound lanes.

A passenger in the first SUV, a 19-year-old woman, died as a result of the crash. Her name has not yet been released. The driver and another passenger, 20-year-old Cassidy Martin of Gaylord and 20-year-old Alyssa Grutt of Hutchinson, were both taken to HCMC with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the second SUV, 34-year-old Michael Morse of Chaska, was taken to Saint Francis Hospital.

Authorities say alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

