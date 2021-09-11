St. Cloud Woman Facing Assault Charges After Ax Attack

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud woman faces assault charges after allegedly attacking multiple people with an ax.

The St. Cloud Police Department says shortly before 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning, officers responded to a complaint of a woman attempting to hurt people with an ax in the 400 block of 8th Avenue South.

Authorities say a 44-year-old man working on a ladder in his yard said the suspect tried to hit him with the ax, but he moved out of the way and she hit the ladder instead. Police say a 52-year-old woman riding by on a bicycle reported that the woman then raised the ax and ran toward her while yelling, screaming, and threatening to hit her.

When officers arrived, the suspect, identified as 53-year-old Shelley Goff, barricaded herself inside her home. Crisis negotiators and St. Cloud SWAT carried out a search warrant and arrested Goff around 1:40 p.m.

She was taken to the Stearns County Jail and faces charges of 2nd-degree felony assault. No one was hurt in the incident.

