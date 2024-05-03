St. Cloud’s Kleis Expects More People to Run For His Seat

Two people have declared that they will run for St. Cloud Mayor so far in November. Those two are St. Cloud city council person Carol Lewis and former St. Joseph city council person Anne Buckvold. St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis joined me on WJON. He says:

Lots of people will be announcing and that's why I made my announcement two weeks ago.

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON)

Kleis says he knows there will be others that will run but would not name names. The first day people can officially file to run for Mayor is May 21st. The period to file is 2 weeks and will end on June 4th. For those who opt in, they have another 5 days to drop out of the race if they so choose. Kleis says the criteria mentioned above is for Mayor and City Council and this applies to numerous cities. If more than 2 people file to run for Mayor there will be a primary to narrow the choice to 2 in November.

Here is the list of the past 8 St. Cloud Mayors going back to 1960.

Thomas E. Mealey (1960–1964)

Ed Henry (1964–1971)

Al Loehr(1971–1980)

Sam Huston (1980–1989)

Chuck Winkelman (1989–1997)

Larry Meyer (1997–2001)

John Ellenbecker (2001–2005)

Dave Kleis (2005–present)

St. Cloud has never had a woman Mayor or a person of color holding that position. If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Mayor Kleis today, it is available below.