Now that St. Cloud voters have picked a new mayor and three new city council members, the outgoing mayor is helping those new leaders transition into their new roles.

In this week's "Mayor's Weekly Message" on YouTube, Mayor Dave Kleis congratulated Jake Anderson who Kleis will swear-in as the next Mayor of St. Cloud. Kleis also congratulated mayoral runner-up Mike Conway who will continue to serve on the city council.

Kleis also congratulated three new council members -- Tami Calhoun, Mark Johnson and Scott Brodeen.

Anderson, Calhoun, Johnson and Brodeen will all be sworn into office on Monday, January 13th.

TRANSITION OF POWER

Kleis says between now and and the swearing-in, he and his staff will be getting Anderson and the new council members up-to-speed, orienting them on what their jobs will entail and the things they'll need to know as they begin their new positions.

Kleis was first elected Mayor in 2005. He's served for nearly 20 years .

AN ENGAGING LEADER

Notice this episode was the 620th. Let that sink in. Mayor Kleis has done 620 weekly video messages to keep residents informed.

Not only that, he's hosted over a thousand town hall meetings where residents have had the opportunity to ask questions and give him input on things the city could improve on.

And at the end of the video, he gives his office AND home phone numbers for constituents to get ahold of him.

Who does that?

It's a testament to Kleis' belief in civic engagement and citizen input.

Mayor-elect Anderson -- I wish you much success as you start this new job. You're gonna have some big shoes to fill. But something tells me when you need advice, help will only be a phone call away.