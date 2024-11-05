Election 2024: St. Cloud City Election Results

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud's next mayor will be Jake Anderson. He defeated fellow city council member Mike Conway by 14,021 votes to 12,886 votes, or 52 percent to 48 percent.

The three people elected to at-large city council seats are Tami Calhoun with 21 percent of the vote, Mark Johnson with 20 percent, and Scott Brodeen with 19 percent. Longtime incumbent George Hontos failed to win re-election at 17 percent.

The St. Cloud Question #1 for a $43.5 million property tax increase to build a new Fire Station 6 in the southern part of the city passed overwhelmingly at 62 percent to 38 percent.

Question #2 which changes the city charter on when we vote for city elections passes 55 percent to 45 percent.

