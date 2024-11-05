Election 2024: Minnesota’s Federal Elections

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota's federal congressional delegation won't be changing much.

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar has been elected to a third term with 56 percent of the vote.

In Congress, District 1 Representative Republican Brad Finstad got 61 percent of the vote, District 2 Democrat Angie Craig got 55 percent, in District 3, which is an open seat, it stays Democrat with Kelly Morrison getting 59 percent, in District 5 Democrat Ilhan Omar got 76 percent, in District 6 Republican Tom Emmer received 66 percent, in District 7 Republican Michelle Fischbach got 70 percent, and in District 8 Republican Pete Stauber received 63 percent. There were no early numbers in yet for District 5 but incumbent DFLer Betty McCollum is expected to win comfortably.

