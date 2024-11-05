Election 2024: City of Sauk Rapids Election Results
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The new mayor of Sauk Rapids will be Jason Ellering. He defeated fellow council member Nick Sauer with 3,730 votes to 2,760 votes or 57 percent to 42 percent.
For the Sauk Rapids City Council, the top two vote-getters are incumbents Dottie Seamans with 2,817 votes or 28 percent, and Clinton Holmgren with 2,736 votes or 27 percent. Finishing a close third was David Rix with 2,649 votes or 26 percent. Kyle Boron was fourth.
