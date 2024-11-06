Election 2024: St. Cloud Area School District Results

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- In the race for the St. Cloud Area School District four people were elected to the school board.

The top vote-getter was Bruce Hentges with 19 percent of the vote, number two was Shannon Haws with 18 percent, third was Diana Fenton with 16 percent, and fourth was Scott Andreasen with 16 percent.  The top four people get elected to the school board.

On the Minnesota Secretary of State's website, 60 of the 61 precincts have reported as of 3:00 a.m.

