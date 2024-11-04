SCSU Volleyball Moves Up to #2 in the Nation

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Here's a poll that we can all celebrate here in central Minnesota, the St. Cloud State University women's volleyball team has moved up one spot in the Division II national rankings.

The American Volleyball Coaches Association has the Huskies ranked #2 in this week's poll after being ranked #3 for the past two weeks.

The number one team is Ferris State who is undefeated at 24-0. They picked up 40 first-place votes.

St. Cloud State is now 21-2 after two more wins over the weekend. They got three first-place votes.

Last week's #1 MSU Denver lost over the weekend and dropped down to #4.

This is the first time SCSU volleyball has ever been ranked as high as #2 in the nation. They've won 17 straight matches including eight wins over nationally ranked teams.

The Huskies have also extended their best conference start in program history at 15-0 and have clinched a spot in the NSIC Volleyball Tournament.

SCSU will play their final two road regular season matches this weekend first traveling to Minnesota State in Mankato on Friday which has a 15-6 overall record, and then going to St. Paul on Saturday for a huge matchup with Concordia-St. Paul which has an overall record of 18-4. Concordia's only conference loss so far this season was in St. Cloud when the Huskies swept them in three. Concordia is ranked #8 in the nation in this week's poll. If St. Cloud can beat them they'll clinch the #1 seed in the NSIC tournament which would give them home-court advantage throughout the tournament.

