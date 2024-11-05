Election 2024: Sherburne County Results
ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- An incumbent has lost her bid to remain on the Board of Sherburne County Commissioners.
In District 5 incumbent Lisa Fobbe got 3,342 votes or 36 percent while her challenger Brad Schumacher got 5,781 votes or 63 percent.
Schumacher is the former mayor of Princeton. District 5 covers the cities of Zimmerman and Princeton along with Baldwin township and part of Livonia township.
